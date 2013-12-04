Gas Natural Inc (NYSEMKT:EGAS) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Gas Natural Inc (NYSEMKT:EGAS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Gas Natural Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Gas Natural Inc (NYSEMKT:EGAS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gas Natural Inc (NYSEMKT:EGAS) concerning whether a series of statements by Gas Natural Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Gas Natural Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $99.22 million in 2011 to $93.82 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income decreased from $5.37 million to $3.72 million.



On November 15, 2013, Gas Natural Inc disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that on November 13, 2013, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued an Opinion and Order (the “Order”), related to the gas cost recovery cases involving Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corp. and Orwell Natural Gas Company, which are two of the operating subsidiaries of Gas Natural Inc. .



Gas Natural Inc stated that it needed to analyze the Order to determine its impact, if any, on the Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2013.



Then on November 20, 2013, Gas Natural Inc reported its 2013 third quarter results.



Shares of Gas Natural Inc (NYSEMKT:EGAS) declined from $9.98 per share on November 14, 2013, to $7.567 on November 26, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Gas Natural Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com