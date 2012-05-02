New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- "Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Canada, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Gas Processing Plants in Canada to 2013" is a comprehensive report on gas processing industry in Canada. It provides in-depth asset details of all active and planned facilities in the region. Details include operator name, type of the plant, start year, process/ conditioning methods and gas processing capacity. Planned plants as announced by the companies have been included in the report. This research gives information on the market shares of major gas storage companies in Canada. The report also provides profiles of three major gas processing operators in Canada
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report provides detailed information and analysis on gas processing plants in Canada.
- The research work includes processing capacities of active and planned processing plants in the country
- Information on gas processing capacity of top five companies is provided
- Profiles of three major companies operating in the industry are also included in the report.
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- The research will allow you to identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion on processing plants
- Decide on market entry strategies in specific markets with the help of an up-to-date review of all gas processing plant capacities
- Benchmark yourself against major gas processing companies by leveraging on our detailed company analysis
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Spectra Energy Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, EnCana Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Gas Processing Plants in Europe to 2013
- Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry to 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Pipelines in Middle East and Africa
- Global Underground Gas Storage Industry to 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites
- North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry to 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Pipelines in North America
- Nigeria Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Industry Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Exploration Blocks and Oil and Gas Fields to 2012
- Asia Pacific Refining Industry to 2013 Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Refineries in Asia Pacific
- Europe Undergound Gas Storage Industry to 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Undergound Gas Storage Sites in Europe
- Middle East and African Countries Transmission Pipelines Industry To 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Pipelines
- Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry to 2013: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Pipelines
- Global LNG Regasification Industry To 2015: Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Regasification Terminals