Gas Sensors Market – Global Industry Demand, Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth

The gas sensor market is ready to expand its horizon of growth rate during the forecast period from 2019-2028. Gas sensors identify the harmful gas present in the environment and alert individuals by raising alarm sounds. Gas sensors identify a variety of gases such as toxic gases, combustible gases, and flammable gases. It is used by a plethora of industries such as chemicals, metals, power stations, food and beverage, and transportation.



Growing demand for electronic device miniaturization is driving the growth of the gas sensors market. Health and safety regulations across the globe, an increase in critical industry demand, rising air pollution levels, and the urgency for air quality monitoring in big cities are also some important factors that may accelerate the growth rate of the gas sensors market.



This upcoming report on the gas sensors market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the gas sensors market



Gas Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape and Notable Developments

Manufacturers in the gas sensors market are constantly involved in developing innovative strategies to make their products more beneficial. Some instances are introducing sensors related to specific types of consumer electronics, healthcare industries, and the automotive sector. The key players in the gas sensors market are making inroads through enhancing their research and development capabilities to a great extent. Key players in the gas sensor market are Teledyne Technologies Inc., Figar Engineering Inc., Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



- Recently, Firago Engineering Inc. launched the TGS8101 IAQ digital sensor. The novel gas sensor comprises a metal oxide compound placed on a micro hot plate. This enables the gas sensor to detect alcohol gas and VOC.



- A Switzerland based company; Sensirion developed SCD40, a miniaturized CO2 sensor measuring just one cubic centimeter.



- Gas sensors are even leaving their mark in the space application sector. RLS, a company associated with Renishaw introduced a miniature encoder sensor for pace applications.



Gas Sensors Market: Key growth drivers

A rise in the demand for smart sensing technologies for detecting hazardous gases is accelerating the growth rate of the gas sensors market. Other technologies like infrared technology may also record gains for the gas sensor market. Infrared technology in the gas sensors market has considerable benefits such as longer product life in comparison to the sensing objects and enhanced efficiency for hydrocarbon gas detection. Wireless gas sensors may also experience a spur during the forecast period. This is because of low-cost installation and saves space as compared to wired sensors. Innovative wireless solutions are being developed for efficient gas monitoring. Therefore, increasing investments in technological advancements of gas sensors may enable the gas sensors market to grow at a steady pace.



Gas Sensors Market: Regional analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a plethora of factors such as awareness about environment conservation and stringent government regulations in the region. Furthermore, countries in these regions are launching action plans to curb air pollution. North America is also expected to witness steady growth. This is because the U.S.A is observing large scale gas sensors demand from the petrochemical industry. Europe may also see a good growth rate due to the imposition of strict regulations in terms of pollution.



