Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Gas Sensors market is projected to witness significant gains on account of stringent regulations laid down by governing bodies regarding the workplace safety. The product has been progressively deployed by the companies focusing on the intrinsic safety to prevent any occurrences of life hazards at workplaces propelling the market size.



Many developed nations including the U.S., UK, Germany, and France have mandated the implementation of gas sensors adhering to specific standards & ratings set by the governing bodies, hence accelerating the gas sensors market outlook. For instance, the Health and Safety Executive of the UK has issued guidelines to educate the end-users on installation, selection, maintenance, and use of industrial gas sensors.



The infrared gas sensors market growth is expected to gain momentum over the forecast timespan due to advantages such as simple design and easy maintenance & operability. The components based on infrared technology are less expensive and offer high durability. These components have been proven highly effective for the measurement of carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons.



Oxygen gas sensors market will grow at a high rate due to the growing demand for these components in medical devices. These are used in the medical sector in devices such as ventilators, analyzers, oxygen monitors, and anesthesia machines. These components are also widely used in automotive applications for driver safety. These are used to determine the air-to-fuel ratio in automobile engines in real time.



Consumer electronics applications are expected to accelerate the growth of the gas sensors market due to the increasing use of these components in handheld devices. With increasing competition amongst smartphones, tablets, and mobile device manufacturers, these companies are seeking to enhance the sensing capabilities. This is increasing the demand for air quality sensors to monitor the level of environmental pollution. Companies such as SGX Sensortech are working in collaboration with device manufacturers to reduce cost, power requirements, and the size of gas sensors to be efficiently implemented in handheld devices.



The Asia Pacific gas sensors market will grow rapidly due to the growing production of electrical and electronic components in the region. Changing regulatory environment is mandating companies to enhance employee safety in manufacturing facilities, increasing the demand for these components.



Some of the key players in the gas sensors market include: Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Figaro Engineering, Inc., Bosch Sensortec, Sensirion AG, Dynament, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. These players are collaborating with device manufacturers to develop application-specific products to improve functionality.



