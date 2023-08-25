Gas Sensors Market Size 2023 Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2023 -- The gas sensors market is projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the world, increased adoption of gas sensors in HVAC systems and air quality monitors, rise in demand for gas sensors in critical industries, increased air pollution level, and the need to monitor air quality in smart cities are the factors driving the growth of the gas sensors industry.



The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the gas sensor market based on product, gas type, technology, connectivity, output type, application, and region.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245141093



Gas Detector to witness significant share in the gas sensor market



Gas detectors hold a significant share in the gas sensor product type segment. Gas detectors are important devices required for the overall safety of premises, especially in industries producing potentially dangerous chemicals and gases during the manufacturing process.



The major application areas of these gas detectors are in the automotive, metal & chemical, oil & gas, food & beverage, mining, medical, and power station industries. Further, the surging adoption of gas detection products and growing product & development strategies from major market players are driving the market growth.



Smart cities & building automation to create lucrative growth opportunities for gas sensors during the forecast period



Air quality monitoring is required for both indoor and outdoor environments and can be accomplished using a number of gas sensor units distributed over the required area to measure the levels of various critical gases, including CO, hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).



In smart cities, gas sensors can be used for various environmental monitoring applications for monitoring air quality, which includes weather stations and monitoring of the environment at public places. The HVAC system is used for building applications to monitor and regulate environmental conditions in all types of buildings. Ventilation units are used to control the concentrations of gaseous compositions of indoor air, which is based on measurements conducted using gas sensors.



Gas sensors market to witness highest demand in APAC region



According to GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association) Intelligence, Asia Pacific has the largest number of smartphone users in the world, and advancements in gas sensing technology are expected to lead to the integration of gas sensors with smartphones, smart bands, and tablets.



This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the gas sensors market in the region. Growing awareness among people regarding the impact of air pollution on human health is also fuelling the demand for smart air quality monitors, smart bands, air purifiers, and air cleaners equipped with gas sensors. China plays a significant role in the gas sensor market as it is one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the world.



Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245141093



Key Market Players:



Major gas sensors companies are include Honeywell Analytics (UK), Amphenol (US), Figaro Engineering (Japan), Alphasense Ltd. (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Dynament Ltd. (UK), ams AG (Austria), MEMBRAPOR AG (Switzerland), and Senseair AB (Sweden), among others.