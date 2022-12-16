Gas Separation Membranes Market Outlook : Drivers, Opportunites and Key Players by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- According to a research report "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Vapor/vapor separation, Hydrogen Recovery, Air Dehydration, Carbon Dioxide Removal), Module Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size for gas separation membrane was USD 0.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach over USD 1.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027



Gas separation membranes are used for degassing and separating gases from gas mixtures. Gas separation membranes are cost-effective due to low energy consumption and lower operation and maintenance cost. The applications of gas separation membranes include nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor/vapor separation, vapor/gas separation, air dehydration, and others. Polyimide & polyaramide membrane materials have the largest share in the overall gas separation market. The vapor/vapor separation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of gas separation membranes during the forecast period.



In terms of value, polyimide & polyaramide are estimated to be the largest market in the global gas separation membrane market, by material type, during the forecast period.



The polyimide & polyaramide material segment dominated the overall market in 2021. Polyimide & polyaramide membranes have good permeation rates, good selectivity, high chemical and thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film-forming properties. Polyimide & polyaramide gas separation membranes are used for separating one or more gases from a gaseous mixture as they exhibit good permeation rates with good selectivity. These membranes have high chemical and thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film-forming properties. These membranes can be stable up to 7520F in the air or inert atmospheres, which prevents the membrane compaction problems witnessed in other polymers at moderate temperatures. Therefore, these materials are employed in high-temperature applications such as water-gas shift process.



Carbon Dioxide Removal is estimated to be the largest end-use by value in 2021

Carbon dioxide is commonly found in natural gas, and its separation is necessary to meet pipeline requirements or other specifications. Also, in carbon capture and storage (CCS) processes, carbon dioxide has to be separated from the exhaust gas streams before the subsequent transportation and storage. Membrane gas separation technology is one of the efficient solutions for carbon dioxide removal as it is more compact, energy-efficient, and possibly more economical than mature technologies, such as solvent absorption for carbon dioxide removal. Carbon dioxide removal membranes cater to various applications, such as pipeline gas, biogas, enhanced oil recovery, fuel gas conditioning, methanol cracking and production, and gasification plants.



Asia Pacific accounted for largest region, by value, during the forecast period

The markets of Asia Pacific is witnessing high growth and are projected to grow further during the forecast period. High economic growth rate, rising demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improving standard of living in developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries are driving the gas separation membranes market. The gas separation membranes market is growing significantly and is offering lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. The region accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high economic growth rate, rising demand for sanitation and freshwater, increasing urbanization, and improving standard of living. Government policies on manufacturing, emission control, and producing environment-friendly products are all contributing to innovations in the field of gas separation membranes. Moreover, growing technological adva ncements in various applications of gas separation membranes such as carbon dioxide removal and hydrogen recovery are driving the market in this region.



The key players in this market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon, Inc. (US).



