Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- "Gas Shales in Europe, 2012 - Market Analysis, Industry Development and Competitive Landscape", is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData analyzing shale gas prospects and developments in Europe. The report provides information about Europe's current shale gas market, and gives information on the European natural gas industry, the region's shale gas reserves and their contribution to the international markets. Natural gas has been an important resource for Europe, especially with the steady rise in its natural gas demand over many years. Currently, Europe's consumption for natural gas surpasses the region's domestic production, and is higher than twice the region's gas production. This has led to increased imports mostly from Russia, Norway, Algeria and Qatar. This increased dependency on imports has led to a drive within Europe to seek alternative sources of natural gas and shale gas, the latter of which, in this scenario, has emerged as a lucrative option.
Scope
This report provides analysis of the shale gas markets in Europe, key companies and the key trends and issues in the industry. The report primarily focuses on -
- Shale gas reserves in Europe
- Key companies engaged in shale gas development in Europe
- Key exploration projects in Polish shale basins
- Key issues and trends in shale gas development in Europe
- Competitive landscape of the European shale gas market
- Understand the market positioning of the major shale gas countries and companies in Europe
- Identify opportunities and challenges in European shale gas market
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the second most important shale destination in the world
- Identify business opportunities through comprehensive knowledge about activities taken up by companies in Europe, especially Poland, for shale development.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3Legs Resources PLC, BNK Petroleum Inc., Chevron Corporation, Cuadrilla Resources Ltd., ConocoPhillips, ENI S.p.A., ExxonMobil Corporation*, Hutton Energy, LNG Energy Ltd., Marathon Oil Corporation, Mouvoil Sa, RWE Dea AG, San Leon Energy, Schuepbach Energy LLC, Talisman Energy Inc., Total S.A., Tethys Oil AB, Marathon Oil Corporation*, Lane Energy Poland, BNK Petroleum Inc. (Indiana Investments), BNK Petroleum Inc. (Saponis Investments), ConocoPhillips*, Talisman Energy Inc., Cuadrilla Resources Ltd., Hutton Energy PLC, San Leon Energy PLC
