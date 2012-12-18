Gas Tec Announces Commercial Builders Programs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Propane is used for a variety of uses in commercial properties such as restaurants, construction sites, or if it is needed in bulk, which is why GasTec is proud to announce their new Builders Program. As one of the most well known propane companies in King of Prussia, they offer incentive packages for those who utilize propane services frequently. The certified professionals at GasTec will be sure to provide all propane needs whether they are needed for a construction site or cooking needs, their installers will be sure to follow through with every single requirement.



The Builder’s Program makes it great for those who need propane services regularly. As far as restaurants, some rely on propane services in order to cook, and GasTec can even provide automatic deliveries so business owners do not have to continually order propane and worry about running out in a time of need. The last thing a restaurant owner needs is to run out of propane and have no fuel to cook for their clients. This program takes out the worry and hassle of knowing when to order. With these reliable services, one can be rest assured that they will receive cost-effective pricing. Propane tank installations in Phoenixville are also great for restaurants that rely on their outdoor patio areas that are enclosed and use heaters. This way it extends their dining room or bar area for when large crowds come in or a smoking area is needed for some guests.



The fully trained professionals at GasTec are more than happy to carry out all the needs for business owners and construction sites. With propane services available in Montgomery County and Bucks County they will handle every coordinating aspect for delivery.



About GasTec’s main goal

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient services at cost effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture, and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.



To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.