Gas Turbine Market Size Projected to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- The global gas turbine market is expected to grow from USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand of natural gas-fired power plants, coupled with a growing impetus on reduction in emission of carbon dioxide, is driving the demand for gas turbines. Moreover, the rising demand of electricity; and the development of efficient power generation technologies play a key role in further driving the growth of the gas turbine market.



Combined cycle segment is expected to account for the largest share market during the forecast period



The combined cycle segment is expected to account for the largest share market during 2021 to 2026, driven by more power and low emission. In a combined cycle, the air is compressed in the compressor and heated in a heating chamber. The amount of the gas remains the same as an external source heats the air. In these plants, the waste heat from the gas turbine is used to make steam for producing additional electricity using a steam turbine.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94641697



Power generation segment is expected to lead the gas turbine market



The increase in electricity demand is expected to drive the power generation market for the gas turbines market. In the industrial sector, gas turbines deliver a consistent power supply to the production floor. Gas turbines are preferred in small and medium industries, as their initial installation cost is less than that of steam and diesel power plants.



Asia Pacific market expected to be the largest gas turbine market



In 2020, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global gas turbines market by region. Rapid economic growth, industrialization, and strict norms for carbon dioxide emission are expected to drive the Asia Pacific gas turbines market. Also, the gas turbines market is expected to grow in countries such as China and India due to infrastructural expansions, ongoing power generation projects, and technological innovations.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94641697



Some of the key players in the Gas Turbine Market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Capstone Green Energy Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Ansaldo Energia (Italy), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), United Engine Corporation (Russia), Rolls-Royce plc (England), Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited (China), OPRA Turbines (Netherlands), Solar Turbines Incorporated (US), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Centrax Gas Turbine (England), MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Wartsila (Finland), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), MAPNA Group (Iran), Vericor Power Systems (US), Zorya Mashproekt (Ukraine), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany).



About MarketsandMarkets™:



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gas-turbines.asp