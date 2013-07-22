New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The report provides an in depth analysis of gas turbine market in China, the US, India, Indonesia, the UK, Germany, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. This report analyzes the gas turbine market in terms of revenue forecasts, volume sales, equipment segmentation, average pricing, market share analysis, and regulations at country level.It also discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting each market. The report also analyses market at global level in terms of the revenue generated from gas turbine sales, volume sales and market share of key players at the global level.It also discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting global market.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from gas turbine sales at the global level
- Data on the market revenues, pricing and volume analysis of gas turbines for the market's leading countries, including the US, China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the UK and Germany
- Important regulations in the countries covered
- Detailed market share analysis of the top market participants, such as Siemens, General Electric, Alstom and Shanghai Electric.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data for the gas turbine market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage from the gas turbine market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
