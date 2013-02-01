"Gas Utilities - Scandinavia Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Gas Utilities - Scandinavia Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Gas Utilities industry in each of the Scandinavian (Denmark, Norway and Sweden) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, segmentation, and five forces analysis, plus full five year market forecasts for each country. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary market values, and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The Scandinavian gas utilities market had a total market value of $3.8 billion in 2011. Sweden was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 15.4% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the gas utilities industry, Denmark is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $2.0 billion in 2011.
Denmark is expected to lead the gas utilities in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $2.0 billion in 2016.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gas Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Utilities - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Utilities: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Utilities - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide