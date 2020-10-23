Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The growing demand from the automotive sector is predicted to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Gaskets and Seals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gaskets (Metallic, Non-Metallic, Composite) Seals (Mechanical Seals, O-ring Seal, Valve Stem Seal, Rotatory & Swivel-Seal, Shaft Seal), By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Manufacturing, Aerospace, Marine & rail, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the enormous demand for hybrid lightweight vehicles is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market.



Market Driver:



Launch of New Conductive Seals by Freudenberg to Propel Growth



Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, a leading specialist and supplier of a wide variety of sealing technologies announced the launch of new conductive seals to ensure a lasting electrical connection between housings and shafts while also preventing bearing damage. Similarly, in June 2019, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies introduced new material and sealing innovations that are designed for the aerospace industry to increase safety and performance requirements in the industry. The growing innovation in electric lightweight vehicles is expected to have a tremendous impact on the global market. Moreover, the electrical & electronics segment is predicted to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for electronics and technological advancement.



However, the price volatility of raw materials in the manufacturing of gaskets & seals is predicted to hamper the growth of the market. Also, government regulations



About environmental protection are expected to further restrict the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.



Regional Analysis:



Flourishing Aerospace Industry to Promote Growth in Europe



Geographically, the gaskets and seals market is segmented into North America, South Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the heavy demand from the automotive sector. The demand for non-metallic or composite gaskets in the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles is predicted to foster healthy growth of the market. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share in the global market owing to the booming aerospace and marine & rail industries in the region. The high demand for gaskets & seals in the chemical manufacturing industry is expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for commercial vehicles is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market in North and Latin America. The Middle East & Africa is expected to register a rapid growth rate owing to the rising demand for gasket & seals in the region.



Key Development:



April 2013: Flowserve Corporation announced that it has signed an agreement with Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc. (ADT) to become the developer and supplier of diamond-coated hard faces for its mechanical seals.

May 2018:Federal-Mogul Powertrain launched a piston ring eLine™ for commercial vehicle diesel engines that will enhance gas sealing capability, also enhancing engine efficiency, increased robustness, and lower emissions.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Gaskets and Seals Market:



Flowserve Corporation

Smiths Group PLC

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg

Armacell

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

Datwyler Holding Inc.

SKF

Parker-Hannifin

Cooper Standard

Dana Holding Corporation

Technetics Group, Flexitallic



