Gasoline Direct Injection Market Projected to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

The gasoline direct injection market is estimated to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.



Growing stringency in emission limits with decreased emission limits is expected to drive the gasoline direct injection market. In addition, technological advancements such as turbo GDI system, GDI system for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) & plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) would create growth opportunities for the gasoline direct injection market.



ECU is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The ECU segment is estimated to lead the market mainly due to growing advancements in gasoline direct injection engines. A single-engine control unit (ECU) controls the fuel injectors, regardless of engine size. However, the cost of the ECU is likely to increase in the near future as these are becoming complex as engines use an increasing number of advanced sensors to increase efficiency. ECUs must be able to analyze the data received from the sensors efficiently. Increased demand has encouraged the manufacturers of gasoline direct injection engines and other component manufacturers to offer technologically advanced ECU that helps in the necessary air-fuel mixture, ignition timing, and exhaust gas treatment. Growing demand for premium vehicles and the integration of advanced technology is expected to increase the demand for ECUs in gasoline direct injection engines.



The SUV/MPVs are expected to hold the largest market share for GDI engines in 2022



The SUV/MPV segment holds the largest gasoline direct injection market share.



SUVs and MPVs are the most popular segment purchased globally. With a better storage facility, these segment cars are mostly preferred for the passenger and cargo segments. Initially, General Motors in the USA started manufacturing radically restructured cars, which shifted consumers to buy SUVs and MPVs, which resulted in declining demand for sedan cars. In North America. The same trend is now spread around the globe, where the SUV segment is modified into full-size, mid-size, and compact SUVs. In North America and Europe, SUVs/MPVs are equipped with V6 and V8 engines; however, in Asia Pacific, most SUVs are equipped with I4 engines due to their price-sensitive market. In terms of volume, North America is estimated to be the largest and the fastest market for GDI systems in SUV/MPV due to their high penetration rate. With the growing demand for SUVs and MPVs worldwide, the segment is expected to lead the market in the near future.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



China is considered the manufacturing hub for the automotive industry. According to MarketsandMarkets, China and India produce approximately 25 million vehicles yearly. The demand for gasoline cars has increased with the increased production of vehicles and upgraded emission regulations (BS-VI and China 6). The GDI engines offer better fuel efficiency, increased volumetric efficiency, lower exhaust emissions, and high-quality fuel distribution. They produce more power using less fuel; thus, GDI engines would be preferred over conventional MPFI engines. China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific GDI engines market during the forecast period contributing >40% to Asia's GDI engine market. . Thus, the region is estimated to dominate the gasoline direct injection market with a >45% share in 2022.



Key Market Players:



The Gasoline Direct Injection Market is primarily dominated by players like Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), BorgWarner Inc. (US), and Magneti Marelli (Italy).



