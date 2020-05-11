Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Gasoline Direct Injection System Market is expected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2024. These systems help in enhancing driving performance and helps in reduction of pollutants by adopting of turbo-charging and other downsizing concepts they also provide 15% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. These benefits will promote the GDI system market demand through the forecast time period.



Rising demand for automobiles and the need to address fuel economy requirements from the price sensitive user base are forecast to drive the GDI system market. Stringent regulations pertaining to carbon dioxide emission and other standards will attract a larger customer base. Furthermore, technological advancements and developments such as use of controlled valve and drive systems in order to provide optimal fuel economy metrics will stimulate the gasoline direct injection system market growth.



High initial cost, and manufacturing complexities are responsible for shrinking the GDI system market potential. Further, availability of substitutes such as PFI systems, which are suitable for economy cars, pose a significant barrier to the global industry growth.



On the basis of component, the industry can be segmented into electronic control units (ECUs), fuel injectors, fuel pumps and sensors. ECU accounts for the largest share, followed by fuel pumps, injectors and sensors.



The rising demand for passenger vehicles in countries such as India, U.S. and China has led to a substantial growth in demand for the utilization for economic fuel engines such as GDI systems. Furthermore, rising demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) will propel the overall the gasoline direct injection system market growth.



Europe contributed over 40% to the gasoline direct injection system market share in 2015 owing to rapid rate of adoption in the region. APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast time period owing to emerging economic conditions in the region. The MEA GDI system market is estimated to foresee a growth of 10% CAGR owing to increasing demand from transport segment in the region.



The players involved in the industry include Magneti, Bosch, Delphi, Hitachi, Marelli, Denso, Continental. The overall gasoline direct injection system market is considered to be fairly consolidated. Other notable companies operating in the business include Eaton Corporation, Bajaj Auto, MSR-Jebsen, Stanadyne, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, etc. The intensity of competition is expected to increase in the forecast timeframe. The major competitive strategies adopted by the players comprise new product development via investing heavily in research and development, development of technology, and effective pricing strategy. Other strategic initiatives include mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and building strong distribution channels.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 5 Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Application

5.1 Global GDI system market share by application, 2015 & 2024

5.2 Passenger Car (PC)

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2012-2024

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012-2024

5.3 Commercial Vehicles (CV)

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2012-2024

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2012-2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @



