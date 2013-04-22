Gaspari Superdrive Pre-Workout Supplement Will Be Awarded to One Lucky Person by Suppz.com

Fennimore, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Suppz.com, an online retailer that offers a wide variety of high-quality fitness and bodybuilding supplements, is currently holding a contest that will award one person a tub of the new Gaspari Superdrive pre-workout supplement.



In order to enter the contest, people simply need to visit the company’s Facebook page, and post a comment explaining why they deserve the free tub of Gaspari Superdrive. The person who gets the most “likes” to his or her post will win the pre-workout supplement. The Superdrive giveaway on Facebook will end on April 30.



For bodybuilders and other athletes who exercise frequently, pre-workout supplements can help them get the most out of their workout routines. By providing the body with much-needed and specific types of fuel, they can help people push themselves and bring their workout to the next level.



Gaspari Superdrive is an innovative new pre-workout formula that is different from other supplements in two key ways: it contains mitoDRIVE, which is also known as Ornithine Malate, as well as GLYCOSPAN. The addition of these two ingredients, an article on the Suppz.com website notes, helps to set Gaspari Superdrive apart from the competition.



According to information on Suppz.com, the mitoDRIVE is an expensive product that can support power, endurance and improve recovery, while also enhancing nitric oxide. The GLYCOSPAN, which is also known as Microencapsulated Triacetin 25 percent, is a combination of Glycerol and acetic acid and can help with lactic acid buffering and volumization.



The other ingredients found in Gaspari Superdrive include Carnitine Tartrate, N-Acetyl L Tyrosine, Dimethylaminoethanol Bitartrate and Higenamine Hydrochloride. Although the company that makes the supplement does not say exactly how much caffeine is in the product, an article on Suppz.com indicates it is probably a pretty good amount.



“If you don't like caffeine, stay away from Superdrive,” the article noted, adding that the supplement is rumored to contain 250mg of caffeine in each scoop, which is the equivalent of about 2.5 cups of coffee.



“So already you know this is a good pre-workout for you if you like caffeine.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Gaspari Superdrive is welcome to visit Suppz.com at any time; there, they can read about the pre-workout supplement as well as browse through the rest of the products the online retailer has in stock.



About Suppz.com

Suppz.com is an online retailer of bodybuilding/fitness supplements. The company ships to almost every country in the world, and features $5 flat-rate shipping for USA orders. For more information, please visit http://suppz.com