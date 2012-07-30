GasTec Announces Affordable Prices for Its Customers

Lansdale, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Gastec has announced affordable prices for its customers, while providing them with the most reliable fuel in Bucks County, Lansdale, Warminster and King of Prussia.



Propane is currently the 3rd most common choice of engine fuel, behind gasoline and diesel. There are approximately 2,500 public propane auto gas refueling stations nationwide. Gastec determines the best equipment for the client’s needs and ensures proper arrangements to make installation as smooth as possible.



There are many reasons to switch to propane. Use of propane can result in lower vehicle maintenance costs, lower emissions, and fuel costs savings when compared to conventional fuels. Propane has the lowest flammability range of all alternate motor fuels. Propane tanks are 20 times more puncture resistant that standard gasoline or diesel tanks. Because propane fueled vehicles run cleaner, there is less maintenance required, when compared to gasoline fueled vehicles. The need for less maintenance and manufacturers warranties not being affected, will typically lead to a longer life long for the vehicles engine.



Founded in 2003, Gastec now has a full fleet of service vehicles, bobtail (bulk delivery) trucks, crane trucks and various propane storage tanks to meet customers' needs. GasTec has grown over the years and now service all of Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The service area doesn't end there; GasTec also covers parts of Delaware and Chester Counties, most of New Jersey, and parts of Delaware State.



To learn more visit www.gasteconline.com.