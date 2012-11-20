GasTec Announces Their Support for the American Breast Cancer Foundation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- GasTec offers residential propane in Collegeville, but that is not the only thing they are doing, they also support the American Breast Cancer Foundation. October was breast cancer awareness month, however, GasTec would like to extend their support throughout the entire year. The propane company of Warminster is proud to be showing support to help women and men in the education of breast cancer. As one of the most known propane companies in Collegeville, they happen to also be a clean energy provider.



With GasTec’s partnership with the American Breast Cancer Foundation they wanted to not only support them verbally, but also make their support known visually. Residential propane homeowners in Warminster have probably noticed that GasTec decided to paint their propane trucks pink and put the pink ribbon logo on it for all to see. The professionals at GasTec take pride in providing homeowners with propane heat for the winter season that is ahead of the curve. With temperatures dropping in the Northeast, heating units have probably been running for quite a few weeks now. If one is having their propane gas in Collegeville delivered, GasTec is donating a portion of the proceeds for every gallon purchased to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.



Homeowners also have the choice to donate an additional amount for a great cause to finding a cure. With a sole mission to save lives throughout the education and early detection, they will be able to serve those in need of medical attention and care. With that being said, the residential propane company of Collegeville is more than satisfied to be a part of reminding those how important it is to be aware and educated.



As new homes and communities are being built, many people are seeking an alternative energy source. By using a central storage tank, one whole area has the potential to receive propane for all of the areas needs. Potential customers should also keep in mind that since each home is individually metered, homeowners will not be billed more than they are supposed to. To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.