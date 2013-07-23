GasTec Has Just Announced New Advantages of Propane for Automobiles

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- GasTec provides residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and many other customers with all of their propane needs. Many people think of propane as being a small tank of gas that is only used for grilling during the summer months. However, propane has so many uses and advantages over other fuel sources. In fact, propane has a laundry list of uses within a residential setting. Whether homeowners are looking to heat their home or light their outside area, GasTec has the propane solution for every customer. Now, GasTec is informing customers about the advantages associated with propane gas.



Not many people are aware, but propane can be an excellent option for automobile fuel. In fact, hundreds of thousands of liquid propane gas fueled automobiles are already on the streets in the United States. There are many reasons to consider converting to a propane fueled-automobile. For starters, approximately 90% of U.S propane use is from an American source. So, using propane can help stimulate the U.S economy. Furthermore, propane is typically less expensive than gasoline. In many cases propane can be a full dollar less than gasoline.



Not only can propane help save money, it can also help save the environment. Propane is considered to be potentially less toxic and propane use leads to fewer emissions. Although propane use for automotive purposes is currently low, there are over 2,600 propane fueling stations across the United States. In fact, the U.S Department of Energy offers an alternative fueling station locator through their website. Drivers of a propane fueled automobile can even use the Department of Energy’s locator tool to plan out a route ahead of time. Although somewhat limited, there are over a dozen propane fueling stations in the greater Philadelphia area alone. Whether looking for propane delivery in Doylestown or seeking propane in King of Prussia, GasTec leaves every customer happy. To hear more about the company and the propane delivery services that they offer to customers in Pennsylvania please visit their website or give them a call today.



About Gas Tec

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient services at cost effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.



To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.