GasTec Has Just Announced New Tax Incentives for Propane Customers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Today, it is hard to believe that the vast majority of Americans continue to be so reliant on gasoline. In a day where technological advances are accelerating every industry across the globe, at an exponential rate, gasoline still reins king. However, there have been major breakthroughs with alternative fuels. Unfortunately, most Americans are unaware of alternative fuels or they are simply unwilling to make a change from gasoline. That being said, the U.S government has recognized the importance of growing the market share of alternative fuel and major tax incentives are being rolled out to consumers. In today’s economy, consumers are extremely cost-conscious and with the high price of gasoline, every penny counts. Now, GasTec is informing customers about some new State tax incentives for automotive propane use.



GasTec has quickly become known as one of the most reliable and professional propane dealers in Newtown, PA. GasTec helps both residential and commercial customers with all of their propane needs. Whether a homeowner needs a regular supply of propane for their outdoor pool or a business owner needs a propane-powered generator, GasTec has the solution. Now may be one of the best times to think about converting from gasoline to propane for a vehicle. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York are all offering some significant tax breaks for automotive propane use.



Pennsylvania passed the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program, or AFIG. Under the AFIG, individuals who drive a propane vehicle are eligible for a $1000 rebate. In New Jersey, drivers can benefit from regular tax savings. The Reduced Propane Fuel Tax declares the tax imposed on propane to be half of that paid on traditional gasoline. Finally, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will provide both financial and technical support for those looking to convert to alternative fuel sources. GasTec is the source for all suburban propane in Warminster and now is the time to consider propane for more than just the grill.



About GasTec

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient services at cost effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.



To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.