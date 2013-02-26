GasTec Is Now Installing Propane Tanks for Propane Fireplaces in Yardley, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- As propane dealers in Yardley, PA, it is GasTec’s job to make sure that all of the needs of their clients are met. Therefore, for those who have recently decided to switch over to a propane fireplace, the company should look no further than GasTec for their propane needs. GasTec has just announced that they are now installing propane tanks for propane-fueled fireplaces in Yardley, PA.



When it comes to making sure that a home stays warm during the winter—or summer if needed, propane is hot. A propane gas furnace has the potential to heat air to about 130 to 140 degrees, and it operates in a short amount of time to minimalize operating costs. When it comes to propane and heating in Yardley, GasTec will have any customer covered. Whether a customer wants to install a new propane fireplace or update the old, propane fireplaces are an ideal alternative option for supplementing a person’s primary heating unit.



While a propane fireplace is met to heat a home, there is no doubt that it can also be used to enhance the aesthetics of a home. Convenient and controllable, all propane fireplaces give off the look of a real fireplace but offer no mess to clean up afterwards. For those who are interested in installing a propane fireplace in their Yardley, PA home they can give GasTec a call at 1-88-449-3585or visit them on their website http://www.gasteconline.com to hear more about their services.



About GasTec

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient propane services at cost-effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture, and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.