GasTec Now Installing Backup Generators for Winter 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The summer of 2013 isn’t officially over until September 22nd. However, for most residents in the Northeast, summer is over as soon as Labor Day ends. The fall is a beautiful time of year and it provides a much needed buffer before the full transition into winter. Students are making their way back into the classroom; homes are full of pumpkin and cinnamon scents. Halloween and Thanksgiving will come and go in a flash. In no time at all, the winter will be here and homeowners need to be prepared. GasTec is now installing backup propane generators before the winter season begins.



Although it may seem like a distant memory for some, last year marked a record number of power outages in the greater Philadelphia area. GasTec is one of the most versatile propane companies in Montgomery County and they provide a wide array of services. Serving both residential and commercial customers, GasTec has quickly built a reputation as one of the most reliable propane companies in King of Prussia. GasTec can help customers install propane systems to support lighting, cooking, pools, fireplaces, appliances, heating, and much more. Now, with propane generators, GasTec is helping property owners to better prepare for the winter.



A backup generator may not be used frequently, but when they are needed there is simply no substitute. A lengthy power outage is not only inconvenient, but in homes with small children or elderly they can be dangerous. Now, property owners don’t have to worry about the big winter storm or the downed tree. GasTec can install a variety of backup propane generators to provide peace of mind to any property owner.



About GasTec’s

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient services at cost effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.



To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.