Gastec Now Offering Propane Tank Installation in King of Prussia, PA

With close to three hundred thousand vehicles on the road in the United States, and another fifteen million worldwide being fueled by Propane, it is certain that many companies, organizations, municipalities, and even everyday people, are turning to alternatives from gasoline.



Being one of the more efficient types of fuel, propone is a very popular choice for many homeowners. Usually more affordable than electric heat and more efficient and cleaner burning than oil, as well as easier to install than natural gas, propane is able to supply safe and reliable heat. Finding propane in King of Prussia is now easier as GasTec is offering propane tanks ranging in size from 120 to 1000 gallons, and they are available both above ground and underground. By using an underground tank, homeowners will also be able to maintain a clean appearance for their home and yard.



Gastec is also a vendor of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP helps alleviate the cost for winter heating or summer cooling bills of low-income and elderly people. To learn more about LIHEAP, or to schedule a propane tank installation in King of Prussia, visit http://www.gasteconline.com