GasTec Now Supporting the American Breast Cancer Foundation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Customers searching for propane companies in Newton can look no further than GasTec. GasTec serves customers in the greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, and Delaware. GasTec provides propane for industrial, commercial, residential, agricultural, and even automotive needs. The staff at GasTec takes pride in providing customers with the utmost professionalism and superior service. GasTec approaches every interaction with a new customer as the beginning of a long lasting relationship. The staff at GasTec genuinely cares about their customers. Now, GasTec is continuing to show their passion for customers, families, and friends by supporting the American Breast Cancer Foundation.



GasTec is partnering up with the American Breast Cancer Foundation in an effort to promote awareness all year long. In fact, GasTec went the extra mile and painted one of their trucks pink. The GasTec propane delivery truck, known as the “Bobtail”, is fully decorated with the symbolic pink ribbon and will be delivering propane all throughout the Delaware Valley. Furthermore, a percentage of every gallon delivered from the pink trunk will be donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Customers can also contribute by donating to the foundation through GasTec.



The American Breast Cancer Foundation strives to provide financial assistance for diagnostic testing and screenings for breast cancer. The American Breast Cancer Foundation has no exclusive gender or age criteria. Anyone who is suffering from breast cancer and is in need of financial assistance can reach out to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Furthermore, the American Breast Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization solely focused on fighting breast cancer from every angle. Now, GasTec has proudly joined the list of corporate sponsors to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.



About GasTec’s

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient services at cost effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.



To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.