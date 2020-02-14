Gastric Cancer Drug Market 2020-2026 Huge Growth Opportunities :: Leading Players Are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company , Novartis Ag , Sanofi S.A , Amgen Inc.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global gastric cancer drug market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 4.37 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed vulnerable aging population, robust drug pipeline and people adopting unhealthy lifestyle.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the gastric cancer drug market are, Imugene Limited , Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd , Immutep , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Merck KGaA , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company , Novartis AG , Eli Lilly and Company , Sanofi S.A , Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., AstraZeneca, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Samumed, LLC, Arbutus Biopharma, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and among others.



Market Definition: Global Gastric Cancer Drug Market:-



The gastric cancer drug refers to malignant tumors that begin in the lining of the stomach. This gastric cancer tends to develops over many years. It usually goes undiagnosed since it does not cause any early symptoms.



According to the article published in World Cancer Research Fund, it is identified gastric cancer was responsible for fourth most common malignancy occur in men and seventh rank in women. It is estimated that over 1.00 million new cases seen in the 2018. The high rate of incidence cases occurs in the South Korea in year of 2018. Advances in available medication, accelerating demand of novel therapies and increasing number of gastric related cancer are the drivers to the market.



Segmentation: Global Gastric Cancer Drug Market:-



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Type



Adenocarcinoma

Lymphoma

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor

Carcinoid tumor

Others



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Drug Type



Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

Sunitinib

Mitomycin

Imatinib

Fluorouracil

Trastuzumab

Docetaxel

Others



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment



Medication

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Route of administration



Oral

Injectable



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By End users



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : By Geography



North America



South America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Gastric Cancer Drug Market:-



On February 2019, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd as a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd received FDA approval for Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil, TAS-102) for the treatment of patient with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, which was previously administered on first line chemotherapy



On September 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. received accelerated approval from FDA for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patient with locally advanced or metastatic, gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma



Gastric Cancer Drug Market : Primary Respondents:-



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:-



Current and future of global gastric cancer drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Customization of the Report:-



All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



