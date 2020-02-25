San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- TMR Research has recently published a new market research report that offers detailed insights about the overall working dynamics of the global gastric electrical stimulators market. According to the research report, there are five main regional segment of the global market namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America. The report suggests that the global market for gastric electrical stimulators is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of North America. There are multiple factors influencing the development of the regional market. One of the key driving factor is rise in the number of gastrointestinal surgeries performed across the region, particularly in the US. Increasing prominence of gastroparesis and highly favorable administrative as well as reimbursement policies in the region are also expected to help in the development of the gastric electrical stimulators market in North America.



The regional segment of Europe is projected to be next in line after North America in terms contribution towards the overall development of the global gastric electrical stimulators market. Increasing prevalence of obesity and other weight related problems are expected to drive the growth of the gastric electrical stimulators market in Europe. Moreover, increasing number of patients and growing prevalence of other chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes are contributing to the development of Europe market.



Increasing Prevalence of Gastric Disorders to Help in Fueling Market Growth



Several micro as well as macro-economic factors are influencing the growth of the global gastric electrical stimulators market. One of the key driving factor for the development of the market has been increasing prevalence of delayed gastric discharge also called as gastroparesis. The disorder creates disturbance in the general gastric functioning that results in incessant regurgitating and sickness. The disorder is also connected with diabetes that can occur along with gastrointestinal issues such as gastric ulcer. Such cases are responsible for driving up the growth of the global gastric electrical stimulators market. Another important factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global gastric electrical stimulators market is the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment of the disease.



There are however, some factors that may hamper the growth of the global gastric electrical stimulators market and prevent it from reaching its full potential. There are certain complications associated with gastric electrical stimulators such as perforation or bowel obstruction, lead penetration, gastric perforation, implant site pain, bruising, bleeding, infection, and inflammation among others. Such complexities may prevent patients from undergoing such treatment. This may pose a significant threat to the development of the global market in the near future.



Market Players to Engage in Develop New and Innovative Drugs to Cater to Increasing Demand



The competitive landscape of the global gastric electrical stimulators market features several notable brands such as IntraPace, Reshape LifeSciences Inc., and Medtronic among others. These companies are now investing heavily in the activities of research and development to introduce new and innovative products that will help in expanding their product portfolio. The companies are also looking for increasing their consumer base across the globe. For instance, Medtronic recently announced the launch of Enterra System. This new product is able to simulate the smooth muscles present in the lower stomach and aids in controlling chronic vomiting and nausea that is generally associated with gastroparesis. The newly launched device is the only FDA-approved gastric electrical stimulator for treating gastroparesis. It is expected that the competition in the global market will continue to increasing over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2029.



