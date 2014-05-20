Gastroesophageal Junction Carcinoma Treatments Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinoma Treatments Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Gastroesophageal (GE)junction carcinoma is a type of cancer thatdevelops between the esophagus and the tube that connects the stomach with the mouth. This type of cancer begins when carcinogens such as, alkylating agents or chemical particles enter in the esophagus or stomach. Alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking some of the major causes associated with gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.Prime symptoms of gastroesophageal junction carcinoma include weight loss, chest pain, fatigue, indigestion and dysphagia (difficulty to swallow food but comfortable with liquid). The symptoms of this condition are discovered on one to six month after the beginning of cancer. People with 60 to 70 years of ageand above are more prone to get this form of carcinoma.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ge-junction-carcinoma-treatments.html



Treatmentsfor gastroesophageal junction carcinoma depends on the patient’s health condition and the stages of carcinoma. Following are the common treatment option for this cancer:

- Surgery

- Chemotherapy

- Radiation therapy

- Combination therapy(radiation and chemotherapy)

- Laser or photodynamic therapy



The global cancer treatment market is witnessing a rapid growth in Gastroesophageal Junction Carcinoma with the increase in the geriatric population worldwide and their high susceptibility to GE junction cancer. In June 2012, the American Geriatrics Society reported that about 30% of the American population were aged sixty five and above.High treatment cost associated with GE junction cancer is reported to be a major factor which will hinder the growth of this market.



Geographically, North America leads the global GE junction carcinoma market and is followed by Europe with the increase in awareness among the general population and technological developments in available treatments. However, high prevalence rate accounts Asia-Pacific (especially China) as an emerging growing market for GE junction carcinoma.



Some of the market players in this industry include, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, MedImmune, LLC, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Pharmaceutical Market : - http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



Browse Market Researche Report:- http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://marketsresearchreports.wordpress.com/