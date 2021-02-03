New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The global gastrointestinal devices market is forecast to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The gastroenterology is the branch of medical science pertaining to the health of the digestive system, or the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The gastrointestinal devices include all the equipment involved in the gastrointestinal procedures, diagnosis, treatment, analysis, testing, and others. Rising incidences of geriatric and pediatric gastroenterological disorders are some of the key reasons the market penetration for the gastrointestinal devices for the gastrointestinal procurement procedures and treatments are increasing year on year. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth. Medical stores & brand outlet is dominating the market but a higher growth rate has been forecasted for the online retailing sub-segment.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Gastrointestinal Devices Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



Online retailing supply of the medical instrument and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



GI Videoscopes or gastrointestinal videoscopes had the market share of 27.5% in 2018, and the CAGR is forecasted to be 7.2% during the period 2019 – 2027. Video gastroscopes, video duodenoscopes, video enteroscopes, Video colonoscopies, Video sigmoidoscope are some of the highly used devices under this sub-segment.



Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate urological surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient alternative to the hospitals based outpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers had a market valuation of USD 1.11 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow fastest at a rate of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. North America, with its vast demand for gastrointestinal devices in both hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers sub-segment and escalating volume of geriatric gastroenterological disorders, is accounted to retain its superior position in the global market with a market share of about 35.3% by 2027.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Gastrointestinal Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Gastrointestinal Devices market are listed below:



Covidien Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, and Cook Group Incorporated.



Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



GI Videoscopes



Biopsy Devices



Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP)



Capsule Endoscopy



Endoscopic Ultrasound



Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR)



Hemostasis Devices



Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing



Medical Stores & Brand Outlet



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hospitals



Clinics & Dialysis Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Center



Others



Radical Features of the Gastrointestinal Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Gastrointestinal Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Gastrointestinal Devices industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Gastrointestinal Devices Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Gastrointestinal Devices Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Gastrointestinal Devices Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



