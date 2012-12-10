New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Agents Targeting Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Chronic Constipation (CC) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC) to Reinvigorate the Market”, which provides insights into the gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. It provides in-depth analysis of the major diseases, comprising IBS, constipation, Crohn's disease, UC, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). The report also gives the size of the generic share in the global gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market and in those of the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan, as well as treatment usage patterns and geographical distribution. Additionally, it includes insights into the R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, looking at major players and including analysis of M&A, licensing agreements and co-development deals that have taken place in the past two years.
GBI Research's analysis shows that the gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market is set to witness high generic competition in the forecast period, as major drugs used in the treatment of the aforementioned disorders are set to expire, resulting in declining revenues and allowing generics to enter the market. Nevertheless, the market will witness steady growth due to the anticipated entry of innovative new drugs in the near future. Furthermore, strong R&D in IBS, constipation, Crohn's disease and UC remains a key market driver.
- Data and analysis for the gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics markets in the leading geographies: the US; the top five countries of Europe, comprising the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain; Japan; and an overview of India, China and Australia
- Annualized market data for the gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market from 2004 to 2010 and forecast to 2018
- Market data for the geographical and therapeutic landscapes, including size, share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns for the diseased population, diagnosis population and prescription population
- Generic share in the global market and for each indication
- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market
- The competitive landscape of the global market, looking at key companies such as AstraZeneca, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson , Eisai, Abbott, Shire and Salix
- Key M&A activity and licensing agreements that took place between 2010 and 2012
- Align product portfolios to the markets with high growth potential
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson & Johnson, Eisai Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Shire, Salix Pharmaceuticals
