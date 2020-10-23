Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $42.8 billion in 2019 to $48.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 on digestive system. The digestive system manifestations in patients with COVID-19 include poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abnormal liver enzymes, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Patients with pre-existing digestive diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease may complain about exacerbation of symptoms or disease activity. The market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $55.4 billion in 2023..



The prominent players in the market are:



Takeda Pharmaceticals; Allergan Plc; Novo Nordisk A/S; AstraZeneca Plc; Johnson & Johnson



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Overview



North America was the largest region in the global gastrointestinal drugs market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global gastrointestinal drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global gastrointestinal drugs market.



Drug manufacturing companies are offering tranexamic acid for the treatment of acute gastrointestinal bleeding. Tranexamic acid is a medication used to treat or prevent excessive blood loss from major trauma or surgery and is now finding applications for gastrointestinal diseases. Tranexamic acid reduces clot breakdown, thus reducing the duration and amount of bleeding. This reduces mortality rate (from 10% to 7.5%) and the probability of blood transfusion by about 30%. Major companies manufacturing tranexamic acid include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer AG.



The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs such as antacids to treat acid reflux, indigestion and others, antiulcerants drugs to treat intestinal ulcers, antiobesity drugs and antiemetics drugs. It also consists of establishments which produce essential nutrients such as vitamins and mineral supplements.



Furthermore, Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



