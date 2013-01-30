Gastrointestinal Procedures That Can Save Lives

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- A little known fact about gastroenterology is that it is an extremely important branch of medicine. About 56,000 people die from colon and rectal cancer in the US annually. The best way to manage your risk for colon cancer is by having routine screenings. Colonoscopy is the most common and recognized procedure, but you should visit a gastroenterologist like Dr. Peyton Berookim at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California to find out what procedures are right for you. Don’t wait until something goes wrong before you manage your health. A long and prosperous life starts with conscious effort. Make an appointment with Dr. Berookim today and get all the facts about your health and wellness. The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California specializes in state of the art procedures. Here are a few:



EGD Esophagogastroduodenoscopy provides information about the esophagus, stomach and small intestine. Foreign bodies and unusual growths can be treated using an endoscope. Another name for this procedure is upper endoscopy.



Colonoscopy is probably the most recognized gastrointestinal procedure. The large intestine and bowel are examined here. If there is blood in the stool, abdominal pain, diarrhea a change in bowel habits, or any other abnormality, a colonoscopy is recommended. You are recommended to have your first colonoscopy when you turn 50, then one every 10 years. This procedure is both diagnostic and therapeutic. Routine colonoscopies can reduce your risk and even prevent colon cancer.



Capsule Endoscopy, or more commonly known as the “pill-cam,” is a small pill sized video device that is used to photograph the inside of the esophagus, stomach and small intestine. For more subtle gastrointestinal issues, especially those of the small intestine, the pill cam is perfect in helping uncover the cause of abdominal pain, diarrhea and anemia. Crohn’s disease is also readily diagnosed using this technology.



Flexible Sigmoidoscopy is a procedure used in dealing with cancer of the rectum and colon. colorectal cancer screening should start at age 50 and be done every 5 years if you are at risk. Sigmoidoscopy is used m to find the cause of rectal bleeding, and it is also used to diagnose inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as well as other benign diseases of the lower intestine.



To find out more about these and other services offered at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, check out their website. When it comes to gastrointestinal health, get the leading-edge know-how and heartfelt care you and your referring doctor can depend on. Visit Peyton P. Berookim, MD, at Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California. Call 310.271.1122 for help with your digestive problems.



Website: http://www.gidoctor.com/



Author: http://websitegrowth.com



Contact: 310-271-1122

9735 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 421

Beverly Hills, CA 90212