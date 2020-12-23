New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- A stent is a medical device that was created for the sealing of any leaking/obstructing lesion or recanalization. A gastrointestinal stent plays an important role in the recanalization of GI tumors as well as postoperative leak sealing. Among all the models and materials used in stent manufacturing, SEMS (self-expandable metallic stents) are the most common type of stents used for gastrointestinal surgeries. Recently, a variety of stents have been developed and designed to enhance the efficiency of the surgical procedure, and many advancements are yet to come.



Market Drivers



The global gastrointestinal (GI) stents market size was valued at USD 364.42 million in 2019 is estimated to surpass the valuation of USD 520.93 million, delivering a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, along with a paradigm shift towards minimally invasive surgeries.



Key players operating in the gastrointestinal stent market are



Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, ELLA-CS, Olympus America, ConMed, Gore Medical, TaeWoong Medical, Hobbs Medical, C.R. Bard and Merit Medical Endotek.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Biliary Stent

Duodenal Stent

Colonic Stent

Pancreatic Stent

Esophageal Stent



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Self-expanding Metal Stents

Plastic Stents



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Biliary Disease

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialized Clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



North America accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal market in 2017 and will show a notable CAGR through 2027. The increasing growth is attributed to the favourable medical reimbursement policies, increasing the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries along with a high rate of new GI disease cases. Asia Pacific is estimated to experience the fastest growth rate over the projected timeframe. The growth can be due to several factors, including a rise in the number of stomach cancer, growth of the medical tourism industry, along with the availability of advanced medical treatments at a cheaper cost, which is attracting more patients.



