Gates Manchester Maker Warns People Not to Be Complacent Amidst Falling Crime Rates

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Even with the falling crime rates in the country, a gates Manchester manufacturer warns Britons not to be complacent and to continue installing the latest in security equipment to avoid being the next victim of offenders.



Jaffa Gates, a firm that has been designing, creating and installing gates, railings, fencing and security systems for the past 30 years, says that Britons should continue to be conscious of their safety by investing in various security systems.



This comes in the heels of a latest report by the BBC saying that overall crime dropped by 10 percent in England and Wales as of September 2013, with eight million crimes committed against adults and households for the year. The represents the lowest estimate since the report by the Crime Survey of England and Wales began in 1981.



Jaffa Gates, which also specialises in electric gates Manchester as well as chesire gates design and installation, supports the statement of several critics who argue that Britons should remain cautious of their surroundings despite Britain becoming a safer place to live. The firm added that aside from the citizens, police and government should not rest on their laurels in making the country more secure.



Jaffa Gates stresses that gates and railings remain significant even if crime numbers in the country have dropped. The firm says that lower crime rates can also be attributed not just to increased police visibility across the United Kingdom, but also to the high number of Britons who have installed superior gates, railings and security equipment in their residences and offices.



About Jaffa Gates

Jaffa Gates is a renowned maker of gates, railings and supplier of advanced security systems. It has been in the business for more than 30 years. It offers one year free warranty to all its installations, and clients can choose from a wide array of products and materials to suit their preferences.



Contact Details

Ewan Palmer 69 South Crescent

LYNESS

KW16 4UT