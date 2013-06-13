Gathering All Information in One Convenient Search Package at Frompo

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Web search engines have been a great help to mankind as these provide information that can be found on the World Wide Web. Because the number of online resources has been increasing every day, browsing through them is necessary. Due to many different search engines and tools that can be found in the market where one can search, share, and discover content, the main problem lies on accessing the content that a person wants, not on accessing to the world of information. To avoid wasting much time, Frompo can make it easier to search them up.



Frompo has been established a name for itself in the world of search engine and has been successful in doing so. Being a green and clean search engine, Frompo has been operated by a community of users who curate the results in order to enhance the search experience of every Internet user. As a curated search engine, manually editing the search results in accordance to the user specifications is what Frompo makes. In short, the most relevant searches that can be found from top search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo are being combined and delivered in a search package.



Frompo also eliminates the spam or those irrelevant or malicious results so when a person tries to search a topic in the search engine, only the most relevant results will be displayed in the search results. By using specific criteria or demands like lyrics, cast, channel, authors, tweets, genres, album, podcasts, and other topics, a person can easily search for any video, audio, blog, news, images, and website; meaning a person can search anything he wants.



About Frompo

Frompo has been operating for approximately four years and has already made a name in the world of search engine. The main objective of Frompo is to determine and organize the best content when a given topic or category is searched in the search engine. Most search engines get most traffic from the top 10% up to 20% of their indexes. But Frompo claims that it only performs specific searches based on the needs of the user.



Contact Information:

Contact Name: Martin Nodskov

Contact Email: martin@frompo.com

Complete Address: Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.

Zip Code: 8000

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

Contact Phone: 2320 6052

Website – http://www.frompo.com