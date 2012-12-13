Gatlinburg Cabins - Celebrate the Holidays Smoky Mountain Style with Encompass Vacations

Gatlinburg, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Encompass Vacations celebrates the Holidays by offering condo, lodge, chalet, and cabin rentals in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. They have recently added even more inventory to their massive selection of over 500 Smoky Mountain cabin rentals.



Winterfest is the most anticipated even of the year for the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. There are tons of local attractions, such as Holiday-themed light displays which you can experience in 3D by picking up your special glasses available at the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to owner Mick Hall, “The Holiday spirit is abundant in the Smokies, overflowing with holiday shows and attractions. Book your Pigeon Forge cabin rentals today to join in the celebration!”



Another great example is Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, featuring over 4 million shimmering Christmas lights. The ongoing festival began in November and continues until December 30. It features such attractions as The Polar Express 4-D Experience, Christmas in the Smokies, Dollywood’s Christmas on Ice, and the Parade of Lights. You can even visit the elves who are hard at works in Santa’s Workshop.



After the New Year, the Wilderness Wildlife Week runs from January 7-24. Nature lovers from all over the world come to participate as over 100 experts share their knowledge and experience via dozens of workshops, lectures, and seminars. In addition, there are over 50 guided walks and hikes through the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.



Throughout the Holiday season, Encompass Vacations offers various specials on rentals in the areas of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Wears Valley, CobblyNobb, and Cosby. Cabins, chalets, lodges, and condos range from one to 8 bedrooms or more. Encompass Vacations gladly caters to weddings, family reunions, church groups, corporate retreats, romantic getaways, and first or 50th honeymoons. To book your Gatlinburg cabins, visit http://www.encompassvacations.com



“Encompass Vacations would like to wish you and yours the happiest Holidays you have ever known! And we can’t think of a better place to spend the Holidays than our luxury Gatlinburg cabin rentals.”



