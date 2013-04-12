All Penny Stocks.com News: Losing Is Not an Option Credo Migrates to Gatorz

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Losing Is Not an Option Credo Migrates to Gatorz.”



Back in the 1990’s the No Fear brand was flying off shelves in retail stores as a leading brand of edgy fashion donned by some of the most popular extreme sports stars, including Jeremy McGrath and Travis Pastrana. The original company was founded by brothers Mark and Brian Simo who built the brand’s image into a name that was synonymous with energy and passion and differentiating it from other punkish brands that flooded the burgeoning extreme sports business. The small company generated sales of about $140 million in 1995.



The Carlsbad, California company, whom coined wildly-popular phrases such as “Losing is not an option,” grew to have 41 retail locations, 325 employees and found itself testing its own mantra…unfortunately to no avail. In February 2011, citing the "state of the economy and the difficult operating environment within our industry," No Fear Retail Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection to reorganize operations under the weight of debt and lawsuits for payment failures.



As most know, the brand did not die. Carlsbad’s Ryderz Compound Retail Stores bought the operating assets of No Fear retail stores, including 32 leases, inventory, company vehicles and more. It rebranded most of the stores under the “XRyderz” name and eventually ended up with 34 retail locations in western U.S. states and Hawaii under the XRyderz or No Fear store banners. The stores sell the namesake brands as well as other popular brands such as Gatorz, Oakley, Fox, Volcom, DC and Etnies, to name a few.



The brands are now leaving Carlsbad and heading down the road to San Diego; the result of Gatorz Inc. (TSX-Venture:GTZ) announcing late Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to buy privately-held Ryderz. Gatorz currently operates as a designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance eyewear made from 7075 billet aircraft aluminum and premium injection-molded Italian frames.



