Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 25, 2022

The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 25, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) over alleged securities laws violations by Gatos Silver, Inc.



Deadline: April 25, 2022.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors, that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



