"Gauging the Effectiveness of Social Media in Financial Services" - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- Social media and Web 2.0 are characterised by
- Access to direct contact with virtually anyone, person or institution, connected to the Internet
- Access to print/publication and wide potential dissemination
- Quick responses
- Permanency (all content published at any date and by any publisher can easily be found through simple research)
These factors have generated
- A new code of social interaction and communication
- By extension, because social media is becoming the predominant medium of interaction between people, new demands from customers
Key Highlights
- In retail fi ncial services, 24/7 information accessibility should be shifting the balance of power towards consumers and account holders, but disintermediation is not yet a major concern
- By 2015, 'mobile' will be the single largest interacted channel for retail banking
- Yet it is hard for fi ncial institutions to get people to interact with their brands. They need to shape discussions more around topics of interest to their customers
- Smaller specialist providers can thrive in this atmosphere as they can develop tailored products at a lower overhead cost
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- A best seller from 2011, this report has been updated to take account of the frenetic activity in social media into 2012
- It examines the future use of social media in fi ncial services, as well as prospective trends
- A wealth of data and case studies are provided
- This report examines in detail the difference between Web 2.0 and 1.0 which preceded it
- The elephant in the room is also discussed - can social media ever become profitable?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Be brought up to speed on the latest thinking, data and trends in this highly visible, specialist area of social media
- Social media is consumer led. Find out how consumers and fi ncial institutions are reacting to each other
- See what direction the interaction is heading with tablets and smart phones
- Find out what the key metrics should be
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, American Express, Jyske Bank, BBVA, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi
