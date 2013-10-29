Gauss Energia S.A. Secures Final $75m of Project Financing for Aura Solar I in Mexico - Deal Analysis from GlobalData

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gauss Energia S.A. Secures Final $75m of Project Financing for Aura Solar I in Mexico - Deal Analysis from The publisher market report to its offering

Gauss Energia S.A. Secures Final $75m of Project Financing for Aura Solar I in Mexico - Deal Analysis from The publisher



Summary



Gauss Energia S.A. (Gauss Energia) has completed the project financing for the construction and development of Aura Solar I, a 30 Megawatt (MW) Photovoltaic (PV) plant in La Paz, Mexico. Nacional Financiera S.N.C. (Nafinsa) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided the final $75m of the total $100m raised.



Scope



- The deal report analysis the key drivers of this deal.

- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction and few comparable deals.



Reasons to buy



- This report provides insight about the deal, deal drivers, role of local players amdNacional Financiera S.N.C. (Nafinsa) and the International Finance Corporation in the deal.



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