New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Gauss Energia S.A. (Gauss Energia) has completed the project financing for the construction and development of Aura Solar I, a 30 Megawatt (MW) Photovoltaic (PV) plant in La Paz, Mexico. Nacional Financiera S.N.C. (Nafinsa) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided the final $75m of the total $100m raised.
Scope
- The deal report analysis the key drivers of this deal.
- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction and few comparable deals.
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides insight about the deal, deal drivers, role of local players amdNacional Financiera S.N.C. (Nafinsa) and the International Finance Corporation in the deal.
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