Gay Rapper, Ripparachie, Criticizes Romney in New Pre-Election Music Video

Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Having made national news earlier this year as one of the country’s first rappers to come out of the closet, Indiana based DeMarquis Oden (stage name: Ripparachie) is once again making waves for the LGBT community following the release of his latest music video. However, this time around, his target is Mitt Romney.



The artist’s latest music video heavily criticizes the Presidential candidate for his lack of regard for human life, particularly within the arena of same-sex issues. It’s the first time a Hip Hop artist has attempted such a campaign, and the results have been astonishing.



Since its release on the 27th of October the video has amassed over seventy five thousand views, with praise and support flooding in from across the planet.



“Put simply, Romney will ruin the lives of gay people if elected. Our community is very upset that he does not support us and our constitutional right to pursue happiness via same-sex marriage. The world needs to hear our concerns before it is too late – and I am committed to standing up on behalf of every American,” he says.



In fact, as Ripparachie explains, his entire career bucks the trend of traditional rap themes, instead placing focus on positive issues that aim to improve lives and make people happier.



“These days most rappers only rap about sex, drugs and wealth. I prefer to focus on people and on life, with an ultimate goal of putting an end to bullying and discrimination. I was afraid to be my true self for many years – and I don’t want other people to live with the same fear,” he adds.



The lyrics from Ripparachie’s music video say it all, with lines including “I heard you jumped a gay back in the day” and “You hate on the homos want to turn us around, Obama for president not (be)cause he brown”.



The song also takes a dig at Nicki Minaj due to a line she included on a recent mixtape by Lil Wayne.



“I want to prove that the entire LGBT community can speak its mind whenever and however it wants to. Lots of people have a vision to change both the mindsets in the country and the laws. However, with most lacking a platform to shout from, I am standing up for them on their behalf,” Oden concludes.



About Ripparachie

Ripparachie has been doing music ever since he was young. His first song was written for him by his cousin when he was 7 years old.



He started writing his own music when he was 11 years old. He was born and raised in a small town called Lafayette in Indiana. He first started calling himself "Lil Rippa" when his grandmother died.



When he moved to Bridge Way, a local apartment complex, his big bro always called him "Rachie". He decided to put both names together and that’s how the name "Ripparachie" was created. Ripparachie opened up for Too $hort when he was 14 years old. He has also opened up for Crime Mob, Lil Wyte, DJ Unk, and more.



He has been dropping solo mixtapes ever since he was 15 years old. He created #TeamWerk in the year of 2011 and the movement is getting bigger and stronger everyday. Ripparachie is not afraid to be different and he feels that being unique is his key into "the game". He has done songs in almost every genre and will continue to explore. One of his goals is to create his own genre of music. Another one of his goals is to REVIVE "swag" music.