Gayle Borden Group Ranked Top 100 Team in 2nd Quarter of 2013

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The Gayle Borden Group of Coldwell Banker Previews International, the premier Fort Lauderdale Real Estate group, was just recognized as one of the “Top 100 Teams” of NRT Inc. for the 2nd quarter of 2013. This esteemed award identifies The Gayle Borden Group as among the top performing Realtors out of the company's 1,400 teams during this period. Notably, the Gayle Borden Group was recognized as a "Top 100 Team" in the 1st quarter of 2013, as well.



NRT, Inc - Coldwell Banker's parent company - is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in the United States, with 725 offices and over 42,000 sales associates nationwide. The Gayle Borden Group’s achievement in this prominent firm marks her as one of the nation’s most accomplished Realtors.



Prior to this recognition, The Gayle Borden Group has consistently received the highest levels of recognition by Coldwell Banker Previews International. In addition to receiving the exclusive International President's Elite Award, which placed her in the top 0.25 percent of Realtors in the world, she was also named to the prestigious "Florida 100", the 100 most successful Coldwell Banker Realtors in Florida. She is also ranked among the top 1 percent of all Coldwell Banker NRT Sales Associates nationwide.



Testimonials included on the Gayle Borden Group website denote a positive reputation, citing her as professional, effective, courteous, and responsive. Gayle Borden draws on nearly three decades of expertise, and the resources of her own professional support team, in order to deliver the most comprehensive, knowledgeable, and trusted services in real estate. As a result, she has been recognized as one of America’s Most Referred Realtors, and has been a recipient of multiple Service Excellence Awards, as determined by customer satisfaction surveys.