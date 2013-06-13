Gayle Borden Inducted Into NRT Top 100 Teams for First Quarter of 2013

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Gayle Borden, a Realtor specializing in Fort Lauderdale Real Estate, recently received recognition as one of NRT Incorporated’s “Top 100 Teams” for the first quarter of 2013. This esteemed award identifies her realty group as among the top performing out of 1,400 teams in this period.



Gayle Borden, a Realtor specializing in Fort Lauderdale Real Estate, was recently recognized as one of NRT Inc’s “Top 100 Teams” for the first quarter of 2013. This esteemed award identifies her realty group as among the top performing out of 1,400 teams in this period.



NRT Inc is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in the United States, owning and operating companies in more than 35 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas, with approximately 725 sales offices, 4,700 employees and 42,000 sales associates. Gayle Borden’s most recent achievement marks her as one of the nation’s most accomplished Realtors.



Prior to this recognition, Gayle Borden and her group received the highest levels of recognition by Coldwell Banker Previews International. In addition to receiving the exclusive International President's Elite Award, which placed her in the top 0.25 percent of Realtors in the world, she was named to the prestigious "Florida 100", which consists of the most highly-rated Coldwell Banker Realtors in Florida.



Gayle Borden consistently wins awards related to performance and quality, including previous recognition for being among the top 0.25 percent of all Coldwell Banker Residential Sales Associates nationwide. Testimonials shared on her website denote a positive reputation; citing her as professional, effective, courteous, and responsive.



Gayle Borden draws on nearly three decades of expertise, the assistance of her own professional support team, and a vast network of resources, in order to deliver the most comprehensive and efficient services in real estate. As a result, she is consistently recognized as one of America’s Most Referred Realtors, and has been a recipient of multiple Service Excellence Awards, as determined by customer satisfaction surveys.