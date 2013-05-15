Gayle Borden Launches Updated Version of Website: GayleBorden.com

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Gayle Borden, a Realtor specializing in Fort Lauderdale Real Estate, has launched an updated version of her website, GayleBorden.com. The professionally-designed site is intended to enhance user-friendliness, aesthetics, and navigability.



The redesign features a streamlined and aesthetic homepage with visible links, tabs, and sections. It significantly improves the design and functionality of its predecessor while maintaining the many pages, profiles, and search options desired by users for their reliability.



The centerpiece of the main page consists of a large slideshow feature that cycles through high-quality photographs of Fort Lauderdale and its various properties, making the website more welcoming and appealing. There is also an introductory section that informs visitors of the Gayle Borden Group and its many services. Users can more easily locate useful links and resources, including sections that list the most popular communities and condominiums. Overall, the website is expected to be more effective, in keeping with Gayle Borden's explicit emphasis on customer engagement and satisfaction.



Gayle Borden has been the recipient of a number of awards throughout her career. Her exceptional performance has earned her a ranking among the Top 100 of all Coldwell Banker Residential Sales Associates in Florida and among the top 1 percent of all Coldwell Banker NRT Sales Associates nationwide.



Testimonials listed on the website also denote a positive reputation, citing her as professional, effective, courteous, and responsive. Gayle Borden draws on nearly three decades of expertise, the resources of her own professional support team, and a vast network of resources in order to deliver the most cost-effective and efficient services in real estate. As a result, she has been recognized as one of America's Most Referred Realtors, and has been a recipient of multiple Service Excellence Awards, as determined by customer satisfaction surveys.