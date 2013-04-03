Gayle Borden Lists Seven-Bedroom Home in Parkland, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Galye Borden, a Realtor specializing in Fort Lauderdale Real Estate has recently listed one of Parkland's most prestigious properties. This magical country estate is located at 7980 NW 82nd Terrace.



The single-family home was built in 2005 and is literally the only one of its kind, as it was constructed based on customized design plans. It is situated on a lot that totals 108,922 square feet, or 2.5 acres, which is among the largest of any home in the area. The spacious lot includes professionally-landscaped gardens, a lighted tennis court, and a professionally-designed rock pool with spa and fountains.



The interior includes 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a living area of 8,896 square feet, making it more than adequate for a large or multigenerational family. Many of the home’s features and amenities are unique even in luxury real estate. The home contains a luxury home theater, a rarity even in high-end communities. There is a large eat-in kitchen that invokes contemporary styles, name-brand stainless steel appliances, and limestone counters. Flooring throughout the home is a distinct blend of wood and limestone, while some beams and trusses are made from reclaimed high-quality wood. One of the bathrooms features a hand-painted fairytale theme, complete with a sculpted sink.



In light of the home’s unique design, luxurious features, and customized architecture, it is on offer for $3,150,000.



Gayle Borden has consistently won a number of awards related performance and quality, including previous recognition for being among the top 0.25 percent of all Coldwell Banker Residential Sales Associates in Florida. She has also ranked continually among the top 1 percent of all Coldwell Banker NRT Sales Associates nationwide.



Testimonials listed on the website also denote a positive reputation, citing her as professional, effective, courteous, and responsive. Gayle Borden draws on over two decades of expertise, the resources of her own professional support team, and a vast network of resources in order to deliver the most cost-effective and efficient services in real estate. As a result, she has been recognized as one of America’s Most Referred Realtors, and has been a recipient of multiple Service Excellence Awards, as determined by customer satisfaction surveys.



About Gayle Borden

Gayle Borden joined Coldwell Banker in 1986, and her career has been characterized by a rapid upward mobility culminating in her achievement as one of the company’s most valued associates. Gayle Borden, and her expert professional team, serve the Greater Fort Lauderdale area, including Harbor Beach, Las Olas Isles, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Rio Vista, Coral Ridge, Wilton Manors, Victoria Park and many other well-regarded communities.