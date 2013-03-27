Gayle Borden Receives Multiple Awards at Coldwell Banker Awards Ceremony

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Galye Borden, a Realtor specializing in Fort Lauderdale Real Estate, recently received multiple awards at the Coldwell Banker Awards Ceremony held in the main ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Beach.



Gayle Borden and The Gayle Borden Real Estate Group, of Coldwell Banker Previews, received the highest levels of recognition by Coldwell Banker Previews International. In addition to receiving the exclusive International President's Elite Award, which places her in the top 0.25 percent of realtors in the world, she was named to the prestigious "Florida 100", which is comprised of the most highly-rated Coldwell Banker realtors in Florida.



Gayle Borden has consistently won a number of awards related performance and quality, including previous recognition for being among the top 0.25 percent of all Coldwell Banker Residential Sales Associates in Florida. She has also ranked continually among the top 1 percent of all Coldwell Banker NRT Sales Associates nationwide.



Testimonials listed on the website also denote a positive reputation, citing her as professional, effective, courteous, and responsive. Gayle Borden draws on over two decades of expertise, the resources of her own professional support team, and a vast network of resources in order to deliver the most cost-effective and efficient services in real estate. As a result, she has been recognized as one of America’s Most Referred Realtors, and has been a recipient of multiple Service Excellence Awards, as determined by customer satisfaction surveys.



Gayle Borden joined Coldwell Banker in 1986, and her career has been characterized by a rapid upward mobility culminating in her achievement as one of the company’s most valued associates. Gayle Borden, and her expert professional team, serve the Greater Fort Lauderdale area, including Harbor Beach, Las Olas Isles, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Rio Vista, Coral Ridge, Wilton Manors, Victoria Park and many other well-regarded communities.