Gayle Borden Sells Oceanfront Condo in the Seasons

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Gayle Borden, a Realtor specializing in Fort Lauderdale Real Estate, has recently announced the sale of an oceanfront condo, located in The Seasons condominium, at 209 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd #16-C. Notably, the property went into contract the very day after it was first listed.



The southwest corner unit was built in 1981 and comprises 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. With a living area of 1,310 square feet, it is larger than a conventional condo/townhome unit. Features include classic tile floors, modernized kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in closet, and high-impact windows for hurricane protection. The property also included high-quality furnishes.



A major selling point was its location and orientation, which allows its owners to enjoy expansive views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, the updated and long-established condominium complex includes several amenities of its own, including a pool, a fitness center, a clubhouse room, and 24-hour security.



Gayle Borden has consistently won a number of awards related performance and quality, including previous recognition for being among the top 0.25 percent of all Coldwell Banker Residential Sales Associates in Florida. She has also ranked continually among the top 1 percent of all Coldwell Banker NRT Sales Associates nationwide.



Testimonials listed on the website also denote a positive reputation, citing her as professional, effective, courteous, and responsive. Gayle Borden draws on over two decades of expertise, the resources of her own professional support team, and a vast network of resources in order to deliver the most cost-effective and efficient services in real estate. As a result, she has been recognized as one of America’s Most Referred Realtors, and has been a recipient of multiple Service Excellence Awards, as determined by customer satisfaction surveys.



About Gayle Borden

Gayle Borden joined Coldwell Banker in 1986, and her career has been characterized by a rapid upward mobility culminating in her achievement as one of the company’s most valued associates. Gayle Borden, and her expert professional team, serve the Greater Fort Lauderdale area, including Harbor Beach, Las Olas Isles, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Rio Vista, Coral Ridge, Wilton Manors, Victoria Park and many other well-regarded communities.