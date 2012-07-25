Gazelle Design and Marketing Offers Full Website Building and Hosting at Just 35 Pounds a Month

Bournemouth, Dorset -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Need a website that won't cost you thousands of money, Gazelle Design and Marketing offers a full website building and hosting starting with just 35 pounds a month. The affordable website design services in Bournemouth are provided by professional web designers who specialize in low cost web development for small businesses in Bournemouth, Poole, and Southampton and throughout Dorset and Hampshire. They provide a complete range of web design and development services to businesses. The experienced web designers are able to provide the cheap websites, e-commerce websites, website with content management systems and fully bespoke websites. The provide web design services in Bournemouth according to the budget of the customers.



Gazelle Web Design was created in Bournemouth to help small businesses throughout Dorset and Hampshire to compete and win business online. Each cheap website they develop is beautifully designed and provides simple navigation to allow visitors to find what they are looking for easily. Apart from Web Designing, Gazelle Design & Marketing's graphic designers also have a great knowledge of the print services that business and individuals require. The well-known graphic designers in Bournemouth have contacts with some of the top printers in the area and designs according to clients’ specifications. Their print services include Brochure Printing, Flyer Printing, Print Advertising and Full Color Printing.



They also work as an online marketing agency which set up internet marketing campaigns that will help to drive traffic to clients’ website in a cost effective way. Their online marketing service uses the latest internet marketing services which include Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and Online Copy Writing Services.



About Gazelle Web Design

Gazelle Web Design, provides a complete range of website design and development services to businesses across Dorset and Hampshire. Their experienced web designers provide cheap websites, e-commerce websites, website with content management systems and fully bespoke websites. Gazelle Design employs experienced graphic designers that have over 30 years of experience in the graphic design industry. Their expert designers create marketing materials and corporate identities that deliver measurable results. In addition to graphic design Gazelle’s Graphic Designers can provide advice on advertising platforms and media outlets that generate high levels of return on investment.



To explore more about their monthly website packages call 01202 599077 or visit http://www.gazelledesign.co.uk/