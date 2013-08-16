Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gazprombank Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Gazprombank Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Gazprombank Group' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Gazprombank Group (Gazprombank) is one of the leading banks in Russia. It offers a comprehensive array of banking and investment services to more than 45,000 corporate and three million private clients through a network of about 580 bank offices, 4,300 ATMs, 2,100 cash-withdraw points and 19,000 trading terminals across 95 districts. The bank invests and lends to companies operating in major sectors of the economy such as oil and petrochemical industry, metallurgy, machine building, electric power industry, nuclear industry, real estate construction, transport, telecommunications and trade. Gazprombank, through its eight subsidiaries and affiliated banks, operates in Russia, Belarus, Republic of Cyprus, Switzerland and Armenia. It operates through 43 branches across Russia. It also operates representative offices in China, Mongolia, India . Gazprombank is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



Gazprombank Group



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