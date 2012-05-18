Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Product Synopsis: "Gazprombank Group: Financial Services Company Profile & SWOT Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape

"Gazprombank Group: Financial Services Company Profile & SWOT Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""Gazprombank Group""



"Gazprombank Group: Financial Services Company Profile & SWOT Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ICD Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""Gazprombank Group"" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, mergers & acquisitions, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues

- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""Gazprombank Group""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Gazprombank Group (Gazprombank) is among the top three banks of Russia. It engages in offering a comprehensive array of banking and investment services for more than 45,000 corporate and about three million private clients. The bank invests and lends to companies operating in major sectors of the economy such as oil and petrochemical industry, metallurgy, machine building, electric power industry, nuclear industry, real estate construction, transport, telecommunications and trade. Gazprombank through its eight subsidiary and affiliated banks operates in Russia, Belarus, Switzerland and Armenia. It also operates representative offices in China, Mongolia, and owns 43 branches across Russia. Gazprombank is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. "



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/gazprombank-group-financial-services-company-profile-and-swot-report-report-538122