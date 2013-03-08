GC7x Surge Review - Scam or Best Diet System

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- A recent study on the Green Coffee Bean published in the Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome, and Obesity Journal followed a group of 16 adults who supplemented their diet with Green Coffee Bean for only 12 weeks. Over the course of the study, the subjects lost an average of 17 pounds each - this was 10% of their overall body weight and 16% of their overall body fat!



GC7x Surge provides total glucose control through powerful Green Coffee Been extracts combined with bioflavonoid and other fat and glucose blockers. Green Coffee Bean extract is made from the green beans of the coffee arabica plant. Green Coffee Beans in GC7x Surge contain Chlorogenic acids. These acids cut down the release of glucose in the body, helping balance blood sugar. Also, Chlorogenic acids accelerate the fat burning efforts of the liver. This dual action promotes lean body mass by preventing the formation of fat and hindering weight gain. People taking GC7X Surge report that they have increased muscle mass and less hunger for carbs.



Click Here To Visit The Official Website Of GC7x Surge



GC7x is a product of Shelf Talk Brands, a maker of dietary supplements in Salt Lake City, UT.